Parties ready to proceed in former mayor's sentencing

The former mayor of Yona will find out how much longer he will have to spend in prison next week.

Jesse Mendiola Blas is scheduled to be sentenced in the District Court of Guam on Jan. 7, but the hearing may take two days to complete.

Both federal prosecutor Laura Sambataro and defense attorney Joseph Razzano told Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood during a hearing on Monday that they are ready to proceed.

Sentencing has been delayed multiple times due to the ongoing restrictions in place for COVID-19.

The prosecution told the court that at least three witnesses will be called to testify, including the government's confidential source, Brenda Kinian, and agents with the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations.

Sambataro said seven video and nine audio recordings captured during the investigation are also expected to be played during the hearing.

Blas faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the mayor's office. The mailboxes were allegedly used for drug distribution.