A former flight attendant, who alleged age discrimination and violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act against United Airlines, has reached a settlement with her former employer.

Susanna Kato was 62 years old when she filed the lawsuit in the District Court of Guam in December 2018.

Court documents filed in federal court on June 19 state the hearing in her civil case set for this month has been vacated after both parties "settled this case and are in the process of finalizing all settlement documents."

Settlement discussions have been ongoing since March, but details have not been made public.

Kato's attorney John Bell stated a stipulated request for dismissal with prejudice will be filed shortly.

Lawsuit

Kato had worked for United for nearly 40 years.

In 2013, she was diagnosed with a serious medical condition that required her to take medical leave on July 23 of that year. At that time, Kato's union agreement permitted up to six years of medical leave, the lawsuit stated. While she was on medical leave, a new Joint Collective Bargaining Agreement shortened the medical leave policy to a maximum of three years.

Kato's attorney contends United has "intentionally targeted" older flight attendants such as Kato for "heightened and unwarranted scrutiny," court documents state.

In early October 2016, Kato received an undated notice that she would need to return to work. It stated if she did not return to work by July 23, 2016 – a date that had long passed – she would be terminated, the lawsuit stated.

Kato returned to work and attended mandatory training in New Jersey in January and February 2017. She successfully completed the training. In mid-February 2017, she experienced health complications and obtained a doctor's excuse for time off.

On March 3, 2017, Kato was verbally terminated, but in June of that year she was told United had changed her status from terminated to retired.

The lawsuit alleged United had provided no documentation of any such change or her termination, and stated Kato was fired due to her age and disability status.