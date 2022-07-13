Attorney Mark Smith’s defense counsel will argue before a federal court judge why the remaining charges he was convicted of in the District Court of Guam should be tossed.

The convictions against Smith stand for theft of government property, conspiracy to commit money laundering, three counts of engaging in monetary transactions with proceeds of specified unlawful activity and two counts of laundering of monetary instruments.

He appeared Tuesday before Chief Judge Ramona Manglona.

The parties agreed they are ready to argue Smith’s request for acquittal.

Smith is scheduled back in court July 27.

The judge acquitted Smith of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 26 counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors want the court to reconsider its decision. A hearing on that request is set for Sept. 2.

The defense argued that the verdict returned against Smith was not valid and demanded a new trial.

Smith was accused of receiving housing payments as a Section 8 housing program landlord through his now deceased friend, Glenn Wong, despite Smith's conflict of interest as Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority attorney at the time.

Prosecutors also argued that Smith used Wong, a former flight attendant, to conceal Smith's ownership of rental properties being rented under the Section 8 housing program.

The program provides rent vouchers to thousands of low-income Guam households.