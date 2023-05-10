Partner denies raping foster parent’s child

The partner of a foster parent pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl over a period of several years.

On Tuesday, Ike Elickios appeared in the Superior Court of Guam before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison to answer to charges stemming from accusations he sexually assaulted the girl since she was in the fifth grade.

Elickios' partner is the foster mother of the minor, who he also lives with.

In the hearing, Elickios pleaded not guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies.

His attorney from the Public Defender Service Corp., on behalf of Elickios, waived Elickios' right to a speedy trial and requested a jury trial of 12, which will be overseen by Judge Vernon Perez, according to Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison.

Elickios was charged after a complaint was made to police last month by the teenager. According to the girl, on March 31, she was asleep in her bedroom and woke up to the sound of the door opening, and she felt someone reach into her shorts and touch her private parts, the magistrate's complaint stated.

The minor said she then felt someone pull her shorts down before she was raped.

Elickios allegedly admitted to the sexual assault, "but stated he thought the (girl) was his partner." He indicated he was drunk and could not confirm the details of the assault, court documents state.

Since being charged, Elickios has been held at the Department of Corrections on $25,000 cash bail.