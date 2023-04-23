The partner of a foster parent was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl over several years.

On April 18, a walk-in complaint was made against Ike Andon Elickios, 36, who has since been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

The woman who made the complaint is the foster mother of the 14-year-old.

According to court documents, the teenager told officers that she had been sexually assaulted by Elickios since she was in the fifth grade. The complaint identified Elickios as the partner of the girl's foster mother, and he lived in the same household as the teen.

During the most recent incident, which was alleged to have occurred March 31, the girl was asleep in her bedroom when she woke up to the sound of the door opening. She was lying on her bed facing the wall when she felt someone reach into her shorts and touch her private parts, the complaint stated.

The minor then felt someone pull her shorts down before being raped, according to charging documents.

“When the ordeal was over, the (girl) turned and saw the silhouette of the defendant as he exited the (girl's) room,” the complaint stated, before adding another incident occurred in January this year.

Elickios allegedly admitted to police he entered the teen's bedroom on the evening of the March incident after he had consumed about 12 cans of beer. He further admitted to the sexual assault “but stated that he thought the (girl) was his partner” before indicating he was drunk and could not confirm the details of the assault, according to the complaint.

Elickios, at a magistrate's hearing on April 20, was committed to the Department of Corrections on $25,000 cash bail.

The Guam Daily Post inquired with Department of Public Health and Social Services spokesperson Don Sulat for a comment, however, Sulat could not provide one nor could he confirm if the child was still in the foster parent's care “due to it being a pending criminal investigation.”

Foster parents

The case against Elickios comes after a foster parent, Ryan Joshua Cruz, was charged with criminal sexual conduct. Cruz's case prompted the Guam Legislature to call an oversight hearing for DPHSS last week.

The oversight hearing was held by senators who are part of the Committee on Land, Health, Justice and Culture to discuss with DPHSS the vetting process for potential foster parents.

The point of concern for senators was the fact that Cruz not only was previously charged with sexual assault but also that he had an active case from a September 2022 accusation. Another 2018 case with similar charges against Cruz was dismissed and expunged from his record because the accuser's statement was recanted.

DPHSS representatives explained to senators they were unable to comment on Cruz's case due to the ongoing investigation but presented changes they have made to their process following Cruz's most recent case.

However, Sen. Joanne Brown, vice chair of the committee, expressed her anger and concern Cruz was allowed to be a foster parent.

In light of the charges against Elickios, the Post reached out to Brown for a comment considering her concern at the oversight hearing that other foster children may have become victims.

“I think (Elickios' case) is bringing to light even many more concerns about how this process of placing children … is being done and why did these circumstances happen,” said Brown. “I'm assuming they should have vetted not just the foster parent but any immediate individual that would be within the immediate household to ensure that the child's being placed in a safe environment.”

According to the Office of the Attorney General's criminal background history report, Elickios had no criminal record prior to the charges filed Thursday.

Brown also stated she is demanding another oversight hearing be held to allow DPHSS Director Arthur San Agustin to be subpoenaed and attend the hearing. The DPHSS officials present at the previous hearing stated San Agustin was unable to make the event due to a medical issue.