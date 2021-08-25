Partnership aims to reduce cancer, tobacco-related illnesses in CNMI

Cancer and other tobacco-related illnesses among adults in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands is 3 to 4 times higher than in the U.S. mainland, according to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation.

The CHC, shared results of a 2016 CNMI Hybrid Survey, which also showed that 1 in 4 adults chew betelnut; and 80% use tobacco with their chew.

The CHC Non-Communicable Disease Bureau recently signed a partnership with the Northern Marianas College Cooperative Research Extension and Education Service is offering nicotine cessation classes at the college. The partnership will further support and expand tobacco prevention and control efforts, and reduce tobacco-related morbidities and mortalities in the CNMI, according to a press release.

The CHCC Health and Vital Statistics Office reports that 76% of deaths in the CNMI between January to June 2021 are due to NCDs and related risk factors. According to the CNMI Cancer Registry, lung and mouth cancer, primarily from tobacco use, are two of the top 5 cancers in the CNMI. Data from the CHCC also reveals that younger people in their 30s and 40s are being diagnosed with cancers related to tobacco use.

(Daily Post Staff )