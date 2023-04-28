Partnerships promise new opportunity for University of Guam engineering students

A new door has opened for third-year engineering students on Guam, as a partnership among the University of Hawaii at Manoa, the University of Guam and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard came together to create a STEM pathway that addresses a labor shortfall at maintenance facilities in the islands.

The science, technology, engineering and math pathway will allow UOG students who have completed their first two years of engineering the opportunity to transfer to UH Manoa and enroll in the school's mechanical engineering program, according to an article by the University of Hawaii News.

“The pathway also contains several opportunities for students to participate in co-op programs and gain valuable engineering shipyard-specific experience while a student at UH Manoa. Upon graduation, these students can be hired by PHNSY, and after 2-3 years gaining shipyard knowledge/experience, either remain at PHNSY or transfer back home to the Guam maintenance facility,” the news article reported.

By including STEM in this pathway, professor Marvin Young of the UH Manoa Department of Mechanical Engineering insists this will stabilize shipyard workforces and increase their success.

“It does this by moving the maintenance facilities employment pathways upstream to the K–12 levels,” Young said. “By developing STEM-related programs for Hawaii and Guam K–12 students, the pipeline of candidates that may attend UH Manoa and University of Guam majoring in engineering would be significantly increased. By incorporating early introduction to the Guam and Hawaii maintenance facilities, we significantly increase the interest in engineering by providing a pathway to a challenging and rewarding career at these maintenance facilities.”

UH Manoa categorizes the opportunity as “attractive and challenging” and one that also could result in a relatively high-paying career for the individual who successfully completes it.

“Young and his team will be developing strategies to partner with established STEM programs to introduce the shipyard pathway to K–12 students, as well as providing additional resources and assistance to help develop interest in STEM careers,” the article stated.

Students aren’t the only ones to benefit from this collaboration, as both Hawaii and Guam stand to gain the valuable and stable engineering workforce they are currently lacking.

“Stable shipyard engineering workforces will be created at Guam and Hawaii, which ultimately results in supporting Navy readiness at these forward maintenance facilities,” Young said.