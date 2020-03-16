Partnerships sought on fishing issues in territories

As a 2019 assessment shows that bottomfish stocks are overfished in some U.S. territories, the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council is pushing partnerships between federal and local managers, and for fishermen to help the rebound of diminished fish stocks, as well as addressing concerns from fishermen that data used to produce the stock assessment is inaccurate.

The stock assessment also determined that the bottomfish fishery in American Samoa is undergoing overfishing. Stocks in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands do not appear to be overfished, according to the assessment.

The council has now set annual catch limits for CNMI and Guam bottomfish fisheries for fishing years 2020-2023. The limit for the CNMI was set at 84,000 pounds while Guam's limit is 27,000 pounds. These are based on the 2019 stock assessment by the National Marine Fisheries Service Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center, according to a recent press release.

"To develop the rebuilding plans for the overfished stock, select members of the Council's Scientific and Statistical Committee and Advisory Panel will work with NMFS Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center and Pacific Islands Regional Office to gather needed information. Public meetings will also be held ... to explore the range of potential management measures for the plans," according to a March 11 press release from the council.

Concerns over accuracy of data

There were criticisms from fishermen that the assessment data was inaccurate, as well as criticism of the federal management of bottomfish as a single stock complex.

These comments were shared by Manny Duenas, president of the Guam Fishermen's Cooperative Association.

In a letter to Michael Seki, the administrator of the NMFS PIFSC, Duenas stated the cooperative felt the possibility of establishing an overfishing and overfished designation for Guam to be "unconscionable and extremely harmful to our small, dying 'Community Based Fishery.'"

Duenas does make note of the different complexes of Guam's bottomfishery: a shallow complex, a mid-deep complex and deep bottomfish complex.

Since each depth zone has its own order of abundance and species complex, the stock assessment team should have segregated the species accordingly in order to "devise a format that truly reflects the complexes" and address overfishing "properly and fairly," Duenas wrote.

Duenas also laments that data collected by the cooperative was dismissed in the stock assessment. He notes that a Guam Life History Program was established 10 years ago that includes more detailed fishing information "painstakingly" collected by the cooperative over a decade. Duenas said this data set, along with the cooperative's commercial landing data, should have taken center stage at the stock assessment exercise.

Data submitted through creel surveys are inaccurate because, among other things, the surveys are done four times a month with no makeup survey days to account for inclement weather, Duenas said.

"We feel this Science Center Analytical Team were engaged in selective information in an attempt to develop a premeditated outcome," Duenas wrote.

Outreach plan

To address comments that data used in the stock assessment was inaccurate, the Fishery Management Council will work with territory agencies and the NMFS on an outreach plan on the importance of accurate and robust data collection, and the management efforts for the bottomfish fisheries in American Samoa, Guam and the CNMI, according to the March 11 press release.

Also, in response to the single complex criticisms, the council has requested that the PIFSC develop a new bottomfish benchmark assessment during a data preparation workshop at the soonest available time.

"PIFSC was asked to also explore other modeling approaches and data sets aside from the creel surveys and commercial receipt books currently used (e.g., electronic self-reporting) and to engage fishermen throughout the stock assessment process," the release stated.