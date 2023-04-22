Parts maker pleads guilty in Hansen fraud case

An Oregon company has pleaded guilty to manufacturing counterfeit parts for Hansen Helicopters.

On Thursday, the president of Spares Inc. appeared in the District Court of Guam to plead guilty to the charge of aircraft parts fraud for the company's involvement in an alleged scheme by Hansen Helicopters to use uncertified helicopters, mechanics and pilots to defraud the federal government.

Appearing on behalf of Spares Inc., a company based in Florence, Oregon, was Christine Litkei, who confirmed to Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood in the Zoom hearing that she was the president of the company, which has been dissolved since 2022.

Tydingco-Gatewood asked federal prosecutor Marie Miller to explain the factual elements for the guilty plea.

Miller stated Christine Litkei, despite being the president of Spares Inc., was not involved in the criminal actions, but it was instead her ex-husband, Frank Litkei, who died of a stroke in 2021.

Regardless, Miller explained, Frank Litkei manufactured at least 23 different types of aircraft parts for Hansen Helicopters that were not approved by the Federal Aviation Administration. The parts installed on the helicopters subsequently led to crashes that resulted in injuries and the deaths of Hansen pilots.

"Do you understand the factual elements as provided by United States Attorney Miss Miller?" Tydingco-Gatewood asked Christine Litkei after Miller finished her explanation.

"Yes," Christine Litkei responded.

Tydingco-Gatewood then accepted the guilty plea and stated Spares Inc. would be subject to paying a $10 million fine with sentencing at a later date.

Separate trials

Hansen Helicopters President John Walker last year was on trial on nearly 100 charges connected to the scheme to defraud the federal government.

Walker, after a lengthy trial, eventually was found guilty of the charges that included dozens of counts of employing uncertified mechanics and pilots, aircraft parts fraud that led to three deaths, conspiracy to defraud the federal government, money laundering and wire fraud.

Other Hansen executives – Marvin Reed, Kenneth Crowe and Phillip Kapp – also initially were on trial before their cases were severed from Walker's. The severance means Reed, Crowe and Kapp's cases remain unresolved and will have separate trials.

Since Walker's conviction, he has been confined at the Department of Corrections prison. He was also named in a civil lawsuit in an attempt by the federal government to halt operations at Hansen Helicopters, Post files state.