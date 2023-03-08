‘Party with a purpose’: Hagåtña City Run and Block Party returns

The Bank of Guam Hagåtna City Run and Block Party returns Saturday, March 11. The event is a way to bring the community together to "party with purpose" in support of patients with cancer, the bank announced in a press release.

Also a celebration of the bank’s 50th anniversary, all proceeds from the annual sunset run will benefit Guam Cancer Care, Bank of Guam said in the release.

“We’re excited to bring back our signature event to the heart of Hagåtña and couldn’t think of a better way to wrap up our 50th year than by giving back. The energy we feel, from our employees, volunteers, sponsors, runners and our entire community, reflects our unified commitment to supporting the efforts of Guam Cancer Care and our fight against cancer. In true Bank of Guam spirit, this event wouldn’t be complete without all our family and friends. I invite you all down to Hagåtña to join us in this fight, as we party with a purpose for all our cancer warriors and give them hope and more reasons to celebrate!” Joaquin P.L.G. Cook, president and CEO of Bank of Guam, said in the release.

The block party will include local entertainment from Big Ben Nanguata and live performances by The John Dank Show, A Long Drive Home, KPV & The Homies, Joemoru and resident DJ Lil Meish.

Families are encouraged to attend, as the event will feature rides and various activities for kids of all ages. There will be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament hosted by Clutch Guam, a fireworks show and various food trucks and novelty vendors at the event.

A beer garden will be featured for those who are 21 years or older, however, the bank has declared the block party a smoke-free and vape-free event.

Showtime is 4 p.m. and the event will kick off at 5 p.m., running until 10 p.m.

The sunset run will stretch from the Bank of Guam headquarters to the Plaza de España and Guam Museum grounds, where roads will be blocked off for the event. The road closure will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, to midnight around the Guam Museum, Plaza de España and Skinner Plaza, Bank of Guam said in the release.

Interested runners can register at guamtime.net. The registration fee is $15 per runner or $50 for a group of four. The deadline for registration is Friday, March 10. Packets can be picked up at the bank's Hagåtña headquarters from noon to 6 p.m.

Race prizes for overall male and female finishers include $750 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third, the bank said in the release.

Raffle prizes from Custom Fitness Guam, Cafe Kitchen at Hyatt Regency Guam, Paradise Fitness Center, Threads Guam, Infusion, GTA, Island Skin Spa, Coast360 Federal Credit Union and more will be announced.