The investigation into harassment allegations against former Guam psychiatrist Dr. Abner Pasatiempo at the Guam Board of Medical Examiners remains on hold, as the board is essentially stuck procuring a specialist to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, the Superior Court of Guam issued a bench warrant in June for Pasatiempo. In addition to the allegations at the GBME, Pasatiempo faces criminal misdemeanor charges stemming from alleged harassment committed against clients while he was employed the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

The court has not been able to serve Pasatiempo.

After failing to appear for an arraignment hearing in mid-June, the court issued a bench warrant for his arrest with $2,000 cash bail.

Pasatiempo did join the July GBME meeting, albeit remotely.

The Office of the Attorney General has not yet commented on the apparent lull in the criminal matter, even as Pasatiempo appears for and has retained representation at the GBME.

Specialist requests anonymity

As the Guam Daily Post reported in May, an on-island specialist had agreed to review the medical board case without compensation but under the condition of anonymity. However, it was determined the review could not be done for free because that would violate law.

Moreover, the individual could not remain anonymous, according to discussions during the July meeting.

Even further, regulations require that the GBME obtain three quotes for the procurement.

While funding had been discussed in the past, Health Professional Licensing Office Administrator Zennia Pecina stated in July that financing isn't the only issue.

"My office has reached out to several ... specialists, and none of them, I think with the exception of one, has responded," Pecina said. "We have to have three, and it's just a government process, so it's not that easy. We can send 20 out but it depends on whether the doctors respond to our requests. So that's the biggest holdup, I think, here."

These concerns also affect other GBME cases.

Curtis Vandeveld, Pasatiempo's attorney at the GBME, appeared remotely along with the doctor during the July meeting to obtain an update, but also expressed frustrations with how long the investigation was taking.

Pasatiempo submitted a licensure reinstatement application late last year in an effort to resolve complaints against him as he sought employment in Alaska.

Seven complaints have been filed against Pasatiempo at the GBME.

Attempting to resolve some of the procurement issues, board attorney, Rob Weinberg drafted legislation, introduced as Bill 43-36, which would exempt health professional licensing boards from Guam procurement law when contracting for investigations.

Weinberg stated during the July meeting that the legislation was "sidelined" by lawyers "who have an interest in keeping the procurement law as complicated as possible."

He identified John Thomas Brown, whom he described as a "local self-styled expert in procurement law," as coming out in full force against Bill 43.

"A wrecking ball, with all sorts of counter proposals that made it seven times more complicated and unnecessarily hard," Weinberg said, before asking Vandeveld to view Bill 43 and provide whatever support he can for the measure.