Guam National Guard troops spent hours fixing bathrooms and placing markers for tents and conducting fieldwork to set up Paseo Stadium in Hagåtña as a temporary homeless shelter; however, concerns with safety and social distancing have put a halt to that plan.

The decision was made Friday "in consultation with Public Health, DPW, and various nonprofits," said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, press secretary for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The cancellation of the site means the Safe Haven Project, an initiative to address Guam’s homeless population during the COVID-19 pandemic, means another delay to provide protection for the homeless from the elements.

The shelter was slated to open today.

While considerable effort went into ensuring the project would open Saturday, May 2, "based on recent information garnered from similar projects in other jurisdictions, the site was determined not to be conducive to limiting the spread of COVID-19," stated the government of Guam's Joint Information Center.

Site alternatives are being immediately considered in order to safely accommodate the vulnerable population as quickly as possible, the press release stated.

Members of the Guam National Guard spent Friday morning patching holes in concrete, installing water heaters and conducting other renovation work at the Paseo stadium.

Out on the field, a bed of flag markers had been planted in a grid format, marking where individual tents would have been installed.

It had been a month since Leon Guerrero first indicated that her administration was seeking ways to temporarily shelter homeless amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the governor said she anticipated the shelter would open the week after – or early the following week.

One of the main concerns getting the project running was obtaining tents. There were no tents available to purchase on the island, according to the governor. The Department of Public Works was assigned to help resolve that issue.

DPW Deputy Director Jesse Garcia had been planning a design for the tents, which appeared to be the tarp canopy tents, as an alternative to individualized camping tents. By Friday afternoon, at least one camping tent was seen on the field as Guam Guard members appeared to take measurements of the field.

Homeless populations are considered at high risk of exposure and of spreading COVID-19 through panhandling and congregating. Additional risk factors include preexisting medical conditions and the lack of access to preventative health care.

Expanded testing initiatives will include homeless individuals living in Hagåtña, some of which are already staying staying around the Paseo area.