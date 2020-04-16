Paseo eyed as site for temporary homeless shelter

Guam’s homeless population could soon find shelter at the Paseo de Susana Park in Hagåtña if plans are approved.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said on Thursday that three sites have been designated to potentially serve as temporary homeless shelters while the island deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. Paseo is one site that has been identified as a “real possibility,” she said, as the location provides access to showers and restrooms.

“We are finding a place for the homeless to be able to contain them in an area so that we can have better opportunity to contain the virus,” said Leon Guerrero.

The proposal would be to put tents up at the site.

"The team is still in the assessment stage and GHURA is still trying to determine the best way to expend HUD funds toward this effort. We hope to have more details shortly," said Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Ray Topasna. "We did assess Paseo but we are still awaiting a more thorough engineering assessment."

GHURA receives the bulk of its funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The governor, however, did not give a definite time frame on when those plans could be implemented.