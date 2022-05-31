More details about the incident were disclosed through the magistrate report filed in the case against Evin Babauta Pangelinan, which was released Sunday.

According to court documents, Pangelinan was at the park when unknown men began to "bash" his and others' vehicles. While one of the men swung a machete at Pangelinan, a friend of his fired a gun into the air three or four times.

Pangelinan admitted he then said, "Par let me have that. ... I'll show you how it's done," before asking his friend for the weapon, court documents allege.

In his statement to police, Pangelinan wrote that he shot one round toward the back side of a car. He does not have a firearms identification, an officer noted.

"I wasn't thinking straight," Pangelinan allegedly said. "I should have just moved my truck."

Clips of the midnight incident were widely shared on social media, including ones showing a man smashing the windshields of multiple trucks with a machete and the shooting.

Pangelinan has been charged with possession of a firearm without a firearm ID card and attempted criminal mischief as third-degree felonies, reckless conduct and discharge of a firearm as misdemeanors and disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor.

The Guam Police Department, when announcing Pangelinan had turned himself in, said the case remains open.

A preliminary police report indicated one of the suspects was driving a green Lexus and had fled heading southbound, along with another potential suspect driving a black Hyundai Santa Fe SUV. Police have yet to disclose whether Pangelinan was one of the two suspects they said fled the scene.