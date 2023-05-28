Passenger flights resume Monday

The Guam International Airport Authority will resume its operations, including for inbound and outbound passenger flights at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

Resuming commercial airline services will not only allow thousands of tourists who rode out Typhoon Mawar to begin flying home, it will also do the same for a host of Guam residents who have been stranded in Hawaii and other locations in the United States and connecting hubs like Narita, Japan.

The milestone was achieved a day earlier than previously scheduled through employees “working around the clock to address the impacts to the airport terminal building, equipment, and operations,” GIAA stated.

John “JQ” Quinata, GIAA executive manager, credited a number of groups for the news, including the airport’s emergency coordination center and the “sweat equity” of its partners.

"We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience as the collective airport team of employees, airlines, contractors, vendors, tenants, and regulatory agencies have worked tirelessly to repair and prepare our airport for passenger operations,” he said.

But Quinata also advised passengers that they will be coming into a facility still hampered by the typhoon, which will mean departures and arrivals won’t be as quick they normally are.

“We are open, but we are still recovering to pre-typhoon levels as we continue to improve passenger experience,” stated Quinata. “All passengers should expect delays as all of our airport partners throughout the departures and arrivals process continue to recover to pre-typhoon operations.”

Humanitarian and essential cargo flights began a few days earlier, on May 25, bringing relief supplies and personnel to the island. These operations and flights will continue, as recovery efforts for individual and businesses assistance persist.