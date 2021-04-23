A passenger on a United Airline flight from Honolulu, Hawaii was brought directly to isolation after arriving on Guam last night.

Several passengers, those seated within three rows ahead and behind him will have to be quarantined for 14 days at the government quarantine facility, according to Janela Carrera, Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman.

Other passengers on the flight will quarantine under the regular process, which requires they quarantine at the government facility but are able to get a COVID-19 test on day six and if the results are negative they can complete the remainder of the 14-day quarantine at home, she said.

Carrera said the process for the flight crew is slightly different. She didn’t have details on that this morning but said she would provide that information.

“The passenger received the results mid-flight,” she said. “I believe he informed a crew member because we found out about it in the middle of the flight.”

This news follows a press conference on Thursday where the governor said they had discovered clusters of COVID-19 cases. One cluster stemmed from a social basketball game and another cluster involves a group of employees and customers who patronized the Tsubaki Towers from April 14-19.