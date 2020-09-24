The growing number of lawsuits filed in the Superior Court of Guam by passengers being held in the government quarantine facility could lead to a second judge being appointed to assist in hearing the cases.

Judge Elyze Iriarte on Wednesday said she would make a request to the presiding judge for assistance, as the Superior Court has a 24-hour window to hear a case after it is scheduled.

Close to a dozen petitions have been filed before the local court in recent weeks.

Many of the cases argue that the passengers' due process rights were violated.

During a hearing Wednesday afternoon, the court granted Dededo resident Christina Pang’s request to be released from the government’s quarantine facility where she has been held since arriving from Manila on Sept. 12.

“The court finds that Public Health did not follow Guam law and she should be released from government quarantine,” said Iriarte. “Ms. Pang has agreed to continue her quarantine at home.”

She was represented by attorney Tom Fisher.

Additionally, the court allowed the two minor children in the previously reported Ikei family’s case to be released to home quarantine with their mother in Maina. The decision came as the family contested a positive test result for one of the six family members who are being held in the government quarantine facility.

The Ikei family traveled to Guam after both their parents died earlier this month. Both had underlying health conditions compounded by COVID-19.

'It's been stressful'

In Pang's case, Fisher said, "It’s not clear why, in case after case, the attorney general refuses to follow the law. His job is the enforcement of our laws, not to seek out a win at the expense of civil liberty."

Prior to the decision, Assistant Attorney General James Canto, who represents the Department of Public Health and Social Services, called Pang to testify during the virtual hearing.

“I was given the documents for the voluntary quarantine, which is actually not a voluntary quarantine,” said Pang, who returned with a negative test result. “It’s been so stressful being here. Day five or six, a family came in late at night and were shouting and screaming and kept calling the front desk. They were up all night. … I just made pleas for them to have the family keep the noise down. I couldn’t sleep. I called 311 because I feel like I can’t handle the stress.”

She testified that she was moved to another room, but she still had trouble getting any sleep.

“This has caused so much anxiety,” she said. “I had no choice. I understand there is a directive from the governor to quarantine … they could have at least let us know what was going on. There was no briefing as to why we were there or how long we would quarantine or if there would be a test.”

Canto told the court that the appropriate action would not be to release people who may have the virus.

“I don’t believe risking public health is somehow the appropriate remedy,” said Canto.

“Then, what is the remedy?” said Iriarte.

“I am not sure, your honor,” said Canto, as he referred to the numbers of confirmed cases linked to people arriving into Guam.

Pang was ultimately released in time to celebrate her birthday Sept. 24, and will complete her final days of quarantine at her home.

UFC fighter quarantined with injuries

Attorney Jacqueline Terlaje, who represents UFC fighter Trevin Jones and the Ikei family also suggested the court direct Public Health to possibly develop a questionnaire that would ask if passengers are returning Guam residents, how long they’ve been away from the island, if they agree or object to a voluntary quarantine, and advise them of their rights to hire legal counsel.

Terlaje said this would help to streamline the process for quarantined passengers.

The court agreed that it would be helpful and asked the parties to work with the government to develop a questionnaire.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Assistant Attorney General Joseph Perez, who also represents DPHSS, called Jones to testify.

Jones left Guam on Aug. 8 to participate in a UFC fight in Las Vegas.

“I went there to represent Guam,” Jones said. “I tested every day up to the moment of the fight.”

He said he arrived in Guam on Sept. 16. Jones said he was told at the airport that he would be arrested if he didn’t comply and go to the government quarantine facility.

“I thought I would be able to home quarantine,” he said, as he continues to recover from injuries he received while away. “It’s just tough right now.”

Jones testified that he lives alone and would complete his quarantine at home.

“I think people are looking at it like I am just trying to escape from quarantine. They think it’s not serious and I feel like they are not taking it seriously,” he said, as he made a verbal request for a hardship exemption from government quarantine.

Iriarte said she would issue a decision on Jones' petition Thursday.