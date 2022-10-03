The Cannabis Control Board met Sept. 26 with news that moved the recreational cannabis industry forward, but not enough, according to one of the two people who were approved as responsible officials of Guam-based cannabis businesses.

This designation is for an officer of a company or person who operates or controls a cannabis provider. The board approved the responsible official applications of Stephen Roberto, of Guam’s Real Deal LLC, dba Green Flash Guam, and David Cruz, of Pacific Group LLC, dba Pacific Cultivation.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation began accepting Cannabis Identification Card applications Aug. 29. This is just one step to obtaining a Cannabis Business License.

The island's recreational cannabis industry had been waiting for the development of government rules and regulations. Those were finally adopted by default May 30, after the Legislature failed to act on the rules within a specified time frame. This gave the government of Guam another 90 days to begin accepting and processing licensing applications.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with Roberto, who explained why his company does business as Green Flash Guam.

“The green flash is a naturally occurring phenomenon seen on Guam at sunrise and sunset. The word ‘flash’ refers to the sudden appearance and brief duration of this green color. It signals a special moment at the end of the day or the start of a new day on the horizon,” he said. “I view Green Flash as the start of a new industry on Guam.”

The Cannabis Control Board approved Roberto’s application to become a responsible official. Each entity that wishes to do business as a recreational cannabis company must have the responsible official designation before it can proceed further.

'Huge hurdles'

Recreational cannabis is a new and misunderstood industry, Roberto said.

“Assuming I complete the next steps, I will still not be able to run a cannabis business. This is because, even after a business gets a license, it will not be able to operate legally due to testing requirements.”

Roberto pointed out that Guam requires all cannabis products to be tested for specific standards by a certified independent lab.

“There is no lab on island and I am not aware of any company coming to island to run a lab. In fact, every lab company I have spoken to indicated they would not be interested in such a small market as Guam,” he said.

Because of this, Roberto said, even if Guam has fully licensed cannabis companies, those companies will not be able to sell any product because the products have not been properly tested.

“I think patience is important advice because I doubt there will be any cannabis industry on Guam without a change in the regulations or laws,” he said.

Roberto said there are some gaps in the steps to obtaining a full license to sell cannabis on Guam.

“We still must apply for our cannabis establishment license as well as our permit to operate. Putting aside the testing requirement, which is currently not even possible to comply with, there are huge hurdles that many in the government don't seem to understand or have a solution to,” he said. “All of this adds to increased costs and it is not clear the government even understands the roadblocks and expenses in place for the industry.”

Roberto said there are challenges which can make the product more expensive.

“The restrictions of food-grade nutrients, constraints on vertical integration and unfavorable tax laws, on top of the regulatory process, which takes months and requires legal interpretation,” he said. “All of this to grow a product that requires testing and there is no testing company on island.”

Roberto stressed, however, that he wants recreational cannabis to be a safe and regulated industry.

“Any regulation that requires transparency and accountability, I am all for. But there are a lot of regulatory requirements that do not make sense,” he said. “For example, Guam is, I think, the only jurisdiction that requires organic nutrients or fertilizers. Organic methods are more expensive and less productive than synthetic food-grade nutrients, which are currently in use on island in our food crops.”

Roberto said the lab testing is where things get even muddier.

“Guam cannot lure a testing company to invest in Guam if there is not a functioning cannabis industry, but there cannot be a functioning cannabis industry without testing. It is an unfortunate but predictable ‘Catch 22,'" he said.

The Green Flash Guam owner added, “If there are no changes in the law or regulations, I do not think there will be any dispensaries in the foreseeable future.”

Steps toward licensure

There are six basic steps to obtaining a cannabis business license, according to the Department of Revenue and Taxation:

1. File organizational documents with DRT.

2. Obtain a cannabis administrative business license at DRT (may be done simultaneously with Step 3).

3. Apply for responsible official cannabis identification card (may be done along with Step 2).

4. Apply for cannabis establishment license.

5. Apply for permit to operate.

6. Obtain cannabis business license and subsequently terminate administrative business license.

Roberto emphasized the application process to obtain a recreational cannabis business license takes patience and hard work.

“If you are allergic to hard work, this business is not for you. Be prepared to encounter many roadblocks, as well as prepare to have your spirit tested,” he said.