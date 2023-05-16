Patient celebrates 100 at GRMC

On the fifth-floor lobby of Guam Regional Medical City, a patient celebrated a birthday milestone on April 25, according to a news release issued by the hospital.

Dededo resident Magdalena Taitano Perez Fausto was surrounded by family and several GRMC staff, including nurses, the executive team and the morale team to celebrate her turning 100 years old.

“We would like to wish Mrs. Magdalena Fausto (a) happy birthday as she celebrates 100 years around the sun,” said Jennifer Cruz, GRMC chief nursing officer. “She has accomplished so much in her life and is an inspiration to many. It was an honor and a privilege to care for such a beautiful person. Cheers to good health and many more birthdays to come.”

Eleanor Fausto Guzman, Fausto's daughter, worked with GRMC staff to prepare the lobby for the occasion. According to the release, Fausto was presented with a birthday tiara, a lifetime mwarmwar made by Håfa Leis and a birthday cake from hospital personnel when her bed was brought out to the lobby.

“This is a very special day for Ms. Magdalena and for her family who are visiting here from Texas and California,” said Alan Funtanilla, GRMC president and CEO. “We want to wish Ms. Magdalena a fun-filled day with lots of love, lots of smiles, lots of sunshine, and God’s blessings, which is what I’m sure is exactly what (Magdalena) gave in the 100 years that she lived.”

Fausto was discharged from GRMC and returned home April 26.