Patient moved back to GMH after testing positive at GRMC

POSITIVE CASE: Guam Memorial Hospital is seen Tuesday from its parking lot. A former GMH patient who was moved to the private hospital Guam Regional Medical City is back at GMH after testing positive for COVID-19. Kevin Milan/ The Guam Daily Post

A patient who was transferred from Guam Memorial Hospital to Guam Regional Medical City had to return to GMH after a COVID-19 test showed positive results.

GRMC has been declared by the government to be a COVID-19-free facility. Patients who aren’t positive for COVID-19 were being moved from GMH to the private hospital, officials have said. Governor's Director of Communications Janela Carrera said the patient was swabbed for COVID-19 after being transferred to GRMC.

"As soon as the results came back positive, arrangements were made to have the patient immediately transferred back to GMH," she said. The patient was moved back to the public hospital that same day.

