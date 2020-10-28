Patient spike strains GMH

Guam Memorial Hospital had 78 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, which was one of its highest daily totals.

The local government-run hospital has a total of 158 acute care beds.

With more than half of the total beds dedicated to surgical patients, pediatrics and mothers in labor or rooming their newborns, the hospital has been stretched to capacity.

GMH had 69 hospitalized COVID-19 patients during a peak last week.

The hospital had 15 intensive care unit beds before the pandemic, and as of Tuesday night, it had 15 patients in the ICU. Five patients needed ventilators to help with breathing.

A month ago, GMH had 32 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero expressed concern about the hospitalization rate even before the numbers started climbing above 30.

On Tuesday, Guam Regional Medical City had two patients and Naval Hospital Guam had one.

82 new cases

The government of Guam Joint Information Center reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 out of 591 tested as of Tuesday night. That's a 13.8% positivity rate, lower than the previous week's average, which was 15%.

To date, there have been 4,418 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 75 deaths, 1,732 cases in active isolation and 2,611 not in active isolation.

Of the 82 new cases, 26 were identified through contact tracing. Three cases reported recent travel – two from the United States and one from the Philippines - and were identified in quarantine.

3 GDOE employees test positive

The Guam Department of Education confirmed that three GDOE employees – one each from Finegayan Elementary School, Jose Rios Middle School and Okkodo High School - tested positive for COVID-19.

All three cases were identified through contact tracing efforts. GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly.

Areas of the campuses have been cleaned and disinfected as needed. Hard copy lesson packet and food distribution will continue uninterrupted, according to the Joint Information Center.

1 more positive at airport

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority confirmed one more employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Several airport employees tested positive last week.

“Although the community spread of the (virus that causes COVID-19) continues to have an impact on our island, the GIAA continues its due diligence in mandating proper social distancing, wearing a face mask, and providing every opportunity to disinfect hands throughout the terminal building to ensure the traveling public is kept safe,” stated John “JQ” Quinata, GIAA executive manager. “Our most recent notification of a positive case of COVID-19 amongst our employees does not appear to be related to any previously reported cases.”

"We continue to advise the general public that access to the airport terminal is restricted to GIAA-authorized employees, those providing GIAA-approved essential services and ticketed passengers," he stated.