Patient: 'They were shouting out my results on my street'

PQ "With all of the deaths and climbing numbers, I cannot wrap my head around why people are having a hard time staying home! This isn’t an adventure and certainly should not be treated as such." – One of Guam’s first COVID-19 patients

She tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“I plan to stay completely isolated for the protection of my family and community,” said a woman who is among Guam’s first few confirmed cases of COVID-19.

She shared her experience with The Guam Daily Post via WhatsApp.

The Post will not be releasing her identity.

The woman said she traveled to Makati in the Philippines during the first week of March.

“I went through numerous bottles of alcohol spray, sanitizer and antibacterial wipes. I used masks religiously,” she said. “I caught a cold while there. Usually happens when you go to the (Philippines). I had a wet cough, runny nose, no fever, no aches for just under a week. Symptoms went away. Several days later – 10 days after I came home – I developed symptoms.”

Here’s a list of her daily experience:

Day 1: Developed a dry cough, had the chills.

Day 2: Dry cough, crushing fatigue, painful chest, difficulty taking deep breaths and developed fever of 101.8 at night. Decided to go directly to Guam Memorial Hospital, where I was swabbed, was given an X-ray and CT scan and released under voluntary home isolation. Confirmed viral pneumonia.

Day 3: Dry cough, crushing fatigue, painful chest, difficulty taking deep breaths, sever anxiety, chills, difficulty sleeping at night. No word from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Day 4: Dry cough, fatigue, painful chest, difficulty taking deep breaths, sever anxiety, chills. Onset of severe headaches. No word from Public Health.

Day 5: Dry cough, pain in chest beginning to taper, fatigue still present, breathing slightly improved, no fevers. Severe headaches like no other! No relief from acetaminophen! Appetite improved slightly (forcing it).

On Day 5, she received a follow-up call from Public Health but still received no official results.

After an official call 25 minutes later, she said she got a visit from Public Health.

“They left their two cars running and they were shouting out my results on my street,” she said. “No patient privacy, no discretion. The poor guy looked terrified. Bad planning and more training needed. Horrible experience!”

Annette Aguon, an administrator for the Bureau of Communicable Disease Control, told the Post there should be no yelling from the car when a patient is informed.

Aguon said the process to inform patients who test positive includes asking a patient to sign a form that they have been notified. She also said she’s not denying the patient’s interpretation of what happened and that she wasn’t a part of that team.

Day 6: Slept through the night! Lingering cough and no pain in chest, fatigue, breathing improved, no fever. Nasal drip, cough beginning to produce. Appetite slightly better, without forcing.

She said she had severe headaches like no other, which she was able to dull by taking ibuprofen.

Day 7: Lingering cough and trickle from nasal drip, no chest pain, fatigue still present, breathing improved, no fevers. Abdominal cramping still very present. Very sensitive!

As of March 26, a total of 21 of the 37 confirmed cases were reported to be women.

She told the Post it was the responsible thing to do when she decided to get tested.

“I have had the flu. This does not feel just like the flu,” she said. “I wish people would stop saying that it is like the flu. It’s far more excruciating than the flu. Something as simple as yawning would hurt my lungs. My headaches ... have never been like it before and every day is either up or down. I was considerably healthy, and this has me on my knees! With all of the deaths and climbing numbers, I cannot wrap my head around why people are having a hard time staying home! This isn’t an adventure and certainly should not be treated as such.”

She remains in home isolation.

“I’m certain the doctors, nurses and support staff are working themselves to the bone. However, there needs to be a sense of unity at some point. At some point, this needs to be about one common goal,” she said. “I love our island. It is my choice to live here. But we need to get it together as people. Kudos to the medical teams and their support workers.”