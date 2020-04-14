A patient who was transferred from Guam Memorial Hospital to Guam Regional Medical City had to return back to GMH after a COVID-19 test showed positive results.

GRMC has been declared by the government to be a COVID-19 free facility. As such, patients who aren’t COVID-19 positive are being moved to the private hospital, officials have said. The governor's Director of Communications Janela Carrera said patients "are swabbed for COVID-19 surveillance" before they are transferred.

"As soon as the results came back positive, arrangements were made to have the patient immediately transferred back to GMH," she said. The patient was moved back to the public hospital on that same day.