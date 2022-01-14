Dr. Ugochukwu Akoma left Iowa following allegations of sexual misconduct against him that led the state’s medical board to require that a female chaperone accompany him when seeing patients – if he were to stay in the state.

Akoma decided to leave Iowa and eventually landed on Guam.

On Guam, a woman who survived sexual assault as a child needed a doctor to help her combat depression and anxiety from past sexual assaults.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

That was when her life and that of Dr. Akoma would intersect.

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, was a patient of Akoma in October 2021.

Her first visit with Akoma was on Oct. 11, 2021. During that visit, she told him about her past sexual traumas.

“I am a survivor of sexual assault and rape from the ages of 2 to 3. I am also a survivor of convicted rapist Carlo Borja,” the victim said. “I briefed him on my history of sexual trauma and abuse. He was very aware of what I experienced and he put me on Wellbutrin.” Borja was convicted of sexual assault of a 12-year-old and the families of at least three other children came forward alleging Borja sexually assaulted other girls between the ages of 9 and 14.

The medication was different from what the woman said she had been previously prescribed. Within the first day of taking Wellbutrin, an antidepressant, she said, she knew something was wrong.

She messaged the doctor after experiencing a breakdown at work.

On her second visit with Akoma, she confided in him that she was still suffering from reliving the sexual assault traumas of her past. The week that followed, she messaged the doctor telling him it was making her anxiety worse.

She asked to change the medication, but instead, he prescribed an additional drug, Klonopin, used to treat panic attacks.

According to the victim, Akoma asked her to visit his clinic on a Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, to discuss her medication. He also offered her a job and asked for her assistance in writing a speech for an event for military veterans.

She agreed, telling The Guam Daily Post that she had actually met Akoma through her father, a local veteran under his care. She is her father's caretaker and she accompanied him to his doctor's appointments.

That Saturday, the victim arrived at Akoma's Hepzibah Family Medicine Clinic and said there were several veterans present for a meeting. At some point, they were all called into a room.

“He pulls me out into his waiting room and sits me down and sits right next to me,” the victim said. “He took my hand and put my hand on his crotch. I started freaking out, … I just froze. I was medicated, I took the pills that he gave me and I couldn’t think at that point.”

She said he pulled down her mask. And in mid-sentence that started with "What I really like," the victim said, he "shoves his tongue down my mouth. He stands me up and proceeds to do this two more times. I am in shock."

She didn’t know what to do and moments later, Akoma ushered her back into the room where the veterans were.

“I am sitting there and he’s going on like nothing. These guys are praising him telling him how great of a doctor he is and how he’s here to help the veterans … then he proceeds to talk about God,” the victim said. “Meanwhile, I am still in shock over everything that just happened.”

She said she was brought to the break room again.

She described the alleged events in the break room in graphic terms.

She alleged that Akoma pushed her to the desk and began touching her inappropriately.

“He pulled down my mask and shoved his tongue down my throat again. I kept telling him to stop. He sat me down on the stool and asked me if I could handle working with him and doing this. I asked him 'What do you mean by this?' and he said, 'Come on, what does kissing and touching mean?' I told him I can’t think, I don’t know what you mean and he said, 'sex,'” the victim said.

The woman tried to leave and said she told Akoma that she had to go home to her father.

“When I was trying to leave the office, there was a chair in the corner of that break room and he cornered me there and sat me in that chair," she said.

She said he tried to unbutton her pants and continued touching her inappropriately.

“I kept telling him to stop. Please,” the woman said.

The victim was eventually able to leave and go home. She said she couldn’t tell her father what had transpired.

“My dad has a heart condition, I couldn’t even begin to tell my dad that your doctor did this to me. My dad needed my help and said he left his documents at that doctor's office,” the victim said. She said her dad pleaded for her to go back to the clinic and get the health documents.

She felt like she had no choice but to go back for her father.

“I parked my car in front of the clinic so I could just leave, ... and Dr. Akoma came to open it. I told him that I just needed to get my dad’s lab papers. He gave me his car keys and told me to go wait in his car in the basement,” she said.

She refused and went into the clinic.

“I ask him where can I get my dad’s paperwork and he told me where. My mind is set and I’m making noise to make sure people know I am there. I go in and I am looking for the paper and he comes up from behind me,” The victim said.

She alleged that Akoma again touched her inappropriately despite pleading for him to stop.

“I pointed at the camera and said there’s a camera right there. He then pulled me behind the wall and sat me in a chair,” the victim said.

She alleged that Dr. Akoma then exposed himself and told her to touch him.

“I told him no, no way. He keeps trying to unzip my pants and groping me. I’m telling him I just need my dad’s paperwork,” the victim said.

She said, after the second incident, she drove to East Hagåtña and cried in her car. Although she was not able to tell her father, she was able to tell her mother.

“I just feel that he really exploited my history as a victim,” she said.

Complaints filed

She filed a criminal complaint with the Guam Police Department the following day, but in the two months that passed, she said there was little communication from GPD.

"I called almost every day trying to get an update. I was eventually told not to call them, they will call me, ... I was left with no answers and was so overwhelmed I didn’t leave my house for over a month," the victim said.

Police forward case to AG

GPD Chief of Police Stephen Ignacio told The Guam Daily Post the police investigation is complete and the case was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General. The AG's office will decide whether to pursue a criminal case in court.

“I am unable to say at this time how or if a criminal case will move forward. We will continue to provide updates to the victim,” AG's office spokesperson Carlina Charfauros said.

The Post also reached out to Akoma and left several messages with his office.

On Thursday, Akoma sent a WhatsApp message indicating he would address the issue later that day.

However, when the Post reporter and photographer arrived at Akoma's clinic, he declined to comment on the allegations and instead wanted to speak about a cancer patient under his care.

He asserted the meeting was to address only the cancer patient. However, a screenshot of communications with Akoma shows that the Post's request for an interview was regarding the sexual assault allegations.

"Let's try to promote something that will help us, and very little of the things that will bring us down," Akoma said.

The Guam Daily Post replied: "These allegations are serious, Doctor, these are sexual assault allegations."

Akoma walked away.

The victim also submitted a complaint to the Guam Board of Medical Examiners in November 2021. It was to be addressed at meetings scheduled in December 2021 and earlier this month, but the meetings did not occur.

"The meeting for my complaint has been delayed several times since Dec. 8, 2021, ... I feel I am not being given a chance for justice," the victim said.

This is not the first time Akoma has been accused of inappropriate conduct as a doctor.

Allegations of sexual harassment against the physician date back to 2007 when he was practicing in the states.

On Jan. 8, 2018, Akoma signed a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Medical Examiners listing four allegations of sexual misconduct at medical facilities he worked at in Arkansas, Iowa, California and Texas.

The settlement agreement alleges “unwanted sexual comments” and “unwanted sexual advances” toward female co-workers. He is also alleged to have “violated appropriate examination procedures for female patients.”

A GBME meeting is set for Jan. 19, at which time the allegations against Akoma are expected to be addressed.