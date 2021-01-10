Patients, diplomats exempt from Philippine travel ban over new COVID-19 variant

Foreign nationals seeking medical care and their medical escorts, diplomats, and foreign dignitaries are exempted from the ongoing travel ban the Philippine government has imposed on travelers from the United States, including those from Guam and the CNMI.

The travel ban was put in place due to the threat of the new COVID-19 variant, and will last through Jan. 15.

On Wednesday, the Philippines added six more countries to the list of areas subject to the travel ban: Brazil, Finland, Indian, Jordan, Norway and Portugal.

Filipinos and dual citizens are allowed entry from the expanded list of countries, but are required to complete a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Filipinos who are now U.S. citizens are not allowed entry.

The Philippine Consulate General, however, issued another advisory listing further exemptions from travel restrictions related to the SARS-COV2 variant detected in the U.K.:

Diplomats and representatives of international organizations accredited to the Philippines and their dependents.

Foreign dignitaries who shall observe existing testing and quarantine protocols upon arrival in the Philippines.

Foreign nationals traveling to the Philippines for medical and emergency cases, including their foreign medical escorts, if any.

Moreover, any individual arriving in the Philippines who may have received vaccinations for COVID-19 in other countries shall still be required to observe the mandatory testing and quarantine protocols, the Philippine Consulate General said.

Guam and the CNMI, being U.S. territories, are included in the travel ban, the office said earlier.

Many from Guam and the CNMI go to the Philippines for medical care. Travel time by air is less than four hours.

Despite the ban, United Airlines flights between Guam and the Philippines continue.

According to Philippine Airlines, the flights from Manila to Guam every Thursday and Sunday continue, except Jan. 7 and 14.

Flights from Guam to Manila every Monday and Friday also continue, except Jan. 8 and 15.