For the last nine months, Anelyn Lagrimas hadn't missed a single day visiting her father at Guam Regional Medical City. That changed last week, as the hospital implemented new rules, suspending all visitations with few exceptions as a precaution against COVID-19 exposure.

Lagrimas' father was admitted to GRMC in July 2019. But during his stay, he developed a hospital-acquired Stage 4 bedsore. According to past descriptions by Lagrimas, this means the wound had progressed to the point of reaching bone. He is also an end-stage renal disease patient, a condition complicated by reoccurring infections from the bedsore.

Her father nearly died multiple times from sepsis.

"And I was always there 24/7 to call the nurse when he's unresponsive," Lagrimas said.

It's no surprise she would not leave her father's side easily. Hospital security once "dragged" her out of her father's room, according to Lagrimas, and threatened to call police.

"I communicate for him, and he needs me. Before security escorted me out, my dad was calling my name to not leave him. He was begging me not to go, but GRMC wouldn't make an exception," she added.

The hospital's decision to suspend visitations has caused serious frustration among families of existing patients, Lagrimas said.

But it's a precaution the hospital can't do without, according to GRMC.

"We wish the situation was otherwise, but for the protection of our patients and staff, we will continue to observe social distancing as mandated by the governor's executive order. This means the suspension of all visitation," the hospital stated in response to The Guam Daily Post.

According to GRMC, the only exceptions to the visitation policy are for approved overnight watchers of patients who are critically ill or in comfort care, and children coming to the emergency room, who may be accompanied by one parent or legal guardian.

GRMC's 'commitment to the community'

As Guam saw its first COVID-19-related fatality Sunday, the hospital said visitation limits will remain in place.

"GRMC will not compromise our commitment to the community during this crisis. Suspension of visitation will remain mandatory until further notice, to ensure the continuing safety of our patients, health care providers and staff during this critical time," GRMC stated.

Lagrimas said hospital officials would not let her speak to her father's physician or anyone to determine if her father's case should be one of the exceptions under current policy. She said the hospital is biased against her because of the bedsore complaint. GRMC could not answer questions specific to Lagrimas' father due to patient confidentiality.

Without her by his side, Lagrimas is concerned that her father's condition will worsen. Guam Memorial Hospital, Lagrimas contends, is at least still allowing some visitation to take place. GMH policy as of March 15 was to allow one visitor or caregiver per patient in all care areas other than the emergency department, which was restricted to patients and staff, except in cases involving minors, people with disabilities and people who otherwise need a guardian.

"My dad literally said he would die if I'm not there. They're short-staffed. They can't be with my dad 24/7, attending to his needs 24/7," Lagrimas said.

"I need to see my dad. He's expecting me to see him. I've never missed a day for the last 262 days and now they're saying I can't see him at all. I can't even get him transferred to GMH. The only way they'll let me see him is if I discharge him by signing the (Against Medical Advice Form) to free them from any liability," she added.