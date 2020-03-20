The 12 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week are in stable condition, according to Guam Memorial Hospital Administrator Lilian Perez-Posadas.

She said two of the patients are listed in critical but stable condition.

One of the patients was transported to the newly opened COVID-19 Isolation unit in Barrigada Heights.

“We are transferring them all and we are in the process of moving them,” said Posadas. “One was taken last night (Thursday). It was the first transfer. It took a while and we are learning how to do this currently.”

She said they followed the isolation strategy to ensure everyone involved in the transfer process was wearing the proper personal protective equipment.

The transfer of the first patient, who she said is an elderly person, was a success.

The hospital is working to bring all the confirmed positive cases to the isolation facility.