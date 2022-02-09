The results an autopsy performed on Patrick Ken Sakai showed that had been stabbed multiple times and suffered from blunt force trauma.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

A forensic pathologist from Hawaii completed the autopsy over the weekend.

Sakai, 63, was found dead on Jan. 23 at a ranch off Chalan Emsley in Yigo.

Since then, detectives with the Guam Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division have been conducting a death investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators have not yet confirmed if they have any potential suspects.

2nd death investigation

An autopsy was also completed this past weekend on a man who was found dead in a trash fire reported off Route 10 in Chalan Pago.

The unidentified man’s body was found on Jan. 29.

Investigators suspect foul play.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police have not released the autopsy results.