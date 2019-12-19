Patriot Express to fly between AAFB, Seattle

A new flight option will help make traveling to the U.S. mainland a little less costly for many military families on Guam.

The Patriot Express will begin flying passengers between Andersen Air Force Base and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in the spring.

The commercial charter flight, also known as the "Rotator" or "Cat B flight" provides international support to travelers on official duty and their families.

The Express also provides space-available travel opportunities for eligible military members.

According to 36th Wing Public Affairs Office of Andersen Air Force Base, flights between Andersen and Seattle will take place bi-weekly during a six-month trial scheduled to begin in March. The route will include a servicing stop in Hawaii, but passengers will likely not be allowed to get on or off the place there.

“The Patriot Express will provide a much needed service to the military families on Guam,” said Mrs. Cindi Boswell, spouse to the 36th Wing Commander. “Relying on commercial airfare during a PCS to Guam can be extremely expensive, especially if the family is going to be moving with pets.”

The flights will help defray government costs associated with PCS travel and personal costs of moving pets.

Those in PCS or TDY status will make reservations through their transportation office.

Families in PCS status are authorized to transport their pets (cats and dogs only) on the PE for a nominal fee, but are limited to two pets per family. Pet capacity will be limited based on the carrier’s cargo configuration.

“Flying back to the states from Guam can be very expensive,” said Boswell. “For our junior Airmen, the cost can sometimes be too high to make a trip home for holidays or special events but with the rotator coming through on a consistent basis, we hope that the increased Space A travel opportunity will open that door for our Airmen and their families to make it home more easily.”

Those looking to fly Space-Available can make reservations by completing a reservation request form on the AMC Space-A Travel page: https://www.amc.af.mil/Home/AMC-Travel-Site/AMC-Space-Available-Travel-Page/Space-Available-Email-Sign-up-Form/.

Flight schedules will be advertised on the Andersen Passenger Terminal Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AndersenPassengerTerminal/ .

Additional Patriot Express travel information can be found on https://www.andersen.af.mil/Units/Wing-Tenant-Units/AMC-Passenger-Terminal/Patriot-Express/