Two Toto men were arrested after being accused of illegally fishing in one of the island's marine preserves.

Leo Simion, 50, and Tai Kenson, 33, were arrested on suspicion of activities within marine preserves in Piti.

A third suspect escaped.

Simion has since been released, while Kenson was held on an active arrest warrant.

On Dec. 3, conservation officers with the Guam Department of Agriculture conducted night enforcement patrol in the Piti Bomb Hole Marine Preserve Area when they spotted three lights scanning the water in the area of the Fish Eye Observatory.

Authorities confiscated numerous fishing paraphernalia and marine catch.

Agriculture officials stated that conservation officers patrol the Marine Preserve Areas to protect fish habitat and natural resources.

The Piti Bomb Holes Marine Preserve is one of five marine preserves established by Public Law 24‐21 in order to restore dwindling reef fish stocks.

The marine preserve's coral reef and sandy bottom habitats support one of the highest levels of diversity of fish, mollusks, echinoderms, crustaceans and other fauna on the island, according to a Guam conservation action plan. In addition, three rivers that drain into the bay provide rich feeding and nursery grounds for many species, the plan states. The preserve has an area of approximately 2.2 square miles.