Mount Carmel Catholic School seventh grade students Nathan Galas and Caleb James beamed with pride as they spoke about their theology fair projects.

The event, also a celebration of Patron Saints Day, is much like a science fair. It challenged the students to step out of their comfort zones, dig into research and share what they learned with their peers and competition judges.

The theology fair focused on Patron Saints - those who are well known and those a bit unfamiliar, according to Nicholas Martinez, MCS theology teacher, who said the fair helped youth learn important skill sets on top of the religious lesson.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“It helps them grow as students because they have to present their projects to somebody else who they aren’t familiar with and they have to work on their presentation skills by making a neat poster board and being creative doing artwork. Working on their memory and researching something and giving a verbal presentation about really reading. So that’s the different part where they are not just writing a paper. It’s more like they're learning it to know it, instead of just memorizing a speech,” Martinez said.

Galas chose St. Peter.

"I believe he was a great saint that Jesus is always willing to forgive. Also, that he was the leader of the twelve apostles and played a great significance within the Catholic Christian faith,” Galas said.

Diving into the project wasn’t work for Galas, he said. Instead, he said it was an opportunity.

“I don’t necessarily think of it as an assignment, I see it as a chance for us students to learn more about the subject of theology in general, and being exposed to saints and the Christian and Catholic faith,” Galas said.

Galas spoke to The Guam Daily Post with excitement as he explained energetically what he learned about St. Peter.

“He was credited for being one of the first called in the beginning of Jesus’ ministry. The leader of the twelve disciples, he was the first pope of the Catholic Church,” Galas said.

Fellow classmate Caleb James was just as eager to share how the project fostered his creative growth. He chose St. Anthony.

“He was the patron saint of lost things, and Padua and Portugal claim him as their patron saint because he’s lived in both. He was born in Padua,” James said. “St. Anthony is my patron saint, I was named after him and my great-grandfather was, too.”

The project taught James many things about St. Anthony, but he also found inspiration in participating in the theology saints fair.

“I learned a lot of things, these really interesting things and probably really important things to know in life and to learn,” James said. “It was a surprise, I really liked the idea of this, it was fun and when you put in the time and work to actually do this and it was fun for me to go out and learn all of this stuff and try to see all the cool art. So now what I want to be like when I grow up is, I want to be an artist. I want to make comic books and seeing all the art out there was really fun.”

Martinez was pleased with the students’ poster board projects and what the students took away academically and spiritually.

“We have a good showing of poster boards. There are a lot of students that spent a lot of time on their posters and are giving good presentations and the judges are pleased. So I am happy with that,” Martinez said. “It shows they are able to spend time at home, researching the saints and learning something outside of the normal activities and they’re learning from that which is good because getting any kid to read more about anything helps in their lives.”