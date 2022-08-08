Paulino’s Store in Talo'fo’fo’ may look like your average mom and pop store, but step through its doors and you’ll quickly find that it represents a 70-year-old legacy built on fulfilling customer needs.

The Paulino’s Store history dates back to before the war, according to Maria Paulino Quiambao, whose grandparents owned a mom and pop store in Inalåhan.

“My grandfather is a Japanese, … he married my grandmother Theodora Crisostomo. Their daughter is my mom, Carmen Crisostomo Kamo. They were operating a grocery store and bakery in Inarajan,” Maria Quiambao said. “When my mom got married, that’s when we transfer the store to my mom, that’s how it became the Paulino’s Store.”

When World War II bombardments struck, the family business was disrupted.

“It disrupt the business for three years. I remember my dad going to have to start all over again because everything was gone. I remember a little bit about the war, the hardship that you have to go through,” she said.

It took her father’s grit and ingenuity after the war to make the money needed to rebuild the bakery and store — he did it by washing military uniforms. Paulino’s Country Store and bakery in Ipan, Talo’fo’fo', opened its doors in 1952.

Maria Quiambao was born into the family business, like her 13 siblings, and worked as the store’s clerk growing up. Then when she had her six children, she took over the family business at her mom’s request. By then she was the third generation to run the family store.

“We get up around 5 o’clock in the morning, open the store maybe around 5:30, because we feel that the customer gets up early to fulfill their needs and going to work. So we have to give that confidence to the customer that they can rely on us for their needs. In many ways helping out the community. I learned that from my mom and dad. And I think my mom learned it from her mom and her father,” Maria Quiambao said.

Over time, the name changed slightly as the family relocated to the heart of the village in 1962, where they have served the southern community as Paulino’s Store.

“All my kids, they grew up here, so they are all helping. The girls are at the cashier and the boys before closing will pack the coolers. In the beginning it was mostly me and my husband,” she recalled. “Eventually, they all grew up to be teenagers and I always tell them, you have to work hard for what you want,” Maria Quiambao said.

Those are words that her son Roland Quiambao will always remember, as he is the fourth generation of Paulinos and Quiambaos to run the store.

“When you think 70 years, its obviously a long time and it goes way beyond me. I know with family its never easy, I just believe that, I guess, there’s a greater, mightier power even with my parents and my grandparents and the struggles they went through. The biggest thing is to stay humble, realize and be thankful for what God has given and take care of it,” Roland Quiambao said.

Knowing how to manage the business well is a key factor in how the family store was able to stay open for seven decades through typhoons and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Its never been easy. The road has been hard at times, but if you know what’s important you’ll take care of it and make it work,” he said. “ I came in, in 1991, my mom pulled me into the business because I wasn’t doing well working outside, … and I have been here since then. With my wife, I took over the business in 2008,” he said.

On Sunday, Sen. James Moylan and Speaker Therese Terlaje, on behalf of the 36th Guam Legislature, presented the Paulino and Quiambao families with a resolution honoring them for serving the community for 70 years.

“God has been gracious and we have a beautiful community here in Talo'fo’fo’ that just takes care of each other. I give it all to God for being able to take care of the community in what we do, providing for their needs,” Roland Quiambao said.