Pay cuts, layoffs, furloughs affect 7,000

The number of Guam workers who have been furloughed, laid off or had to get by with reduced work hours exceeded 7,000 based on a combined preliminary count from the Guam Department of Labor and Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association.

And that number is expected to continue to climb. The survey for hotels and restaurants that have been crippled by tourism's downturn and government-mandated COVID-19 closures is continuing.

GHRA President Mary Rhodes said members of the hotel and restaurant group have tallied 2,405 employees with reduced hours, 109 laid-off employees, and 911 workers who were furloughed.

That's a total of 3,425 employees in the hotel and restaurant industry who have been negatively affected by COVID-19 as of Friday.

Rhodes said, "This is not a reflection of the entire industry which employs 20,000 people," or nearly a third of the entire private sector workforce on Guam.

A 2019 employment report states the services sector, including restaurants and hotels, employed 19,340 Guam workers. The retail sector created 12,930 jobs. Most of these jobs were disrupted when COVID-19 hit Guam.

"We are still surveying the membership and this is not a reflection of the entire industry as of yet," Rhodes said.

These sectors alone account for more than half of the 49,920 private sector workers on Guam, according to 2019 employment data.

GDOL count separate

The Guam Department of Labor, based on an informal survey, counted 2,400 workers who have been displaced and about 1,300 others who had their hours at work cut.

GDOL Director David Dell'Isola said these numbers, so far, do not include workers from Guam’s hotel and restaurant industry.

According to the newly signed federal law, the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Insurance Program will pay $600 of a displaced worker's weekly pay over four months. On top of that, $330 a week in jobless benefits will be issued to qualified displaced workers up to the end of the year, Northern Marianas Del. Gregorio Sablan said, adding he helped work out language to include the Marianas in the program.

The federal government sets the amount of jobless benefits regardless of how much the displaced workers made, "or how little they made,” Sablan said.

Dell’Isola said GDOL is waiting for the federal government to issue the list of documents a displaced worker would need.

A displaced worker must have a letter from his or her employer indicating the job loss or reduced pay is related to COVID-19.

His agency has spent the past week receiving nearly 1,000 emails at rapidresponse@dol.guam.gov and taking questions about the anticipated financial relief.

He said he is working with Chief Economist Gary Hiles and Guam Economic Development Authority Deputy Administrator Ricky Hernandez to develop the process.

“I hear those people that are hurting and I am trying to go as quickly as possible. Have patience. ... This is going to be a different program to stand up while keeping the employees protected from the spread and keeping my staff protected, as we figure out a way to accept the application process. We are doing the best that we can,” Dell'Isola said.

The governor’s executive order requires all employers to report all changes to their employment numbers or status to GDOL.

“I really can’t ask enough for all employers – how best can you help your employees? By giving us what your status is, how many people are you furloughing, laying off or reducing, and keep giving us that number because that will help us ask for more money for the federal side so that we can get this assistance our to their employees,” Dell'Isola said.

Employees affected are asked to secure a letter from their employers indicating their furlough or layoff.

“I need to have that in order to verify your assistance and when to start it. Then, when you go back to work eventually down the road, you will need that to stop the assistance. These are federal monies, so we have to be very careful about making sure that we are very judicious with our bookkeeping and validation,” he said.