Pay equity among COVID-19 nurses sought

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson is asking the governor to ensure all employees who work directly with COVID-19 patients be accommodated in temporary lodgings.

Nelson said numerous employees are responding to COVID-19 across different island facilities. These employees, Nelson wrote, face increased risks by directly responding to coronavirus patients. This creates anxiety and fear as the responding employees return home, where they further risk infecting their families.

Guam Memorial Hospital Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas on Tuesday said the option for hotel accommodations has been extended to GMH nurses; however, many of them “prefer to go home.”

Considering five GMH nurses have tested positive for COVID-19, Perez-Posadas didn’t rule out the possibility that the optional temporary accommodations would become mandatory at some point, but she did say her preference is to allow the health care professionals to determine for themselves whether to avail of the lodgings or not.

Pay

Nelson is also urging the governor “to ensure that all nurses responding to Guam’s COVID-19 outbreak, including those serving at the Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada, designated quarantine sites and with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, receive the same compensation as nurses serving at Guam Memorial Hospital.”

Nelson wrote that this should include calculated overtime compensation, hazardous compensation, and weekend and night differential compensation across the board.

The governor issued Executive Order 2020-08 on April 5 to provide differential pay to front-line COVID-19 workers. The pay differential depends on the level of contact with COVID-19 patients, divided into categories:

Category 1: A 25% differential would go to employees whose duties bring them into direct contact or in close physical proximity to a population that could have the virus. This final category may include law enforcement, health care providers and other positions performing essential critical mission duties.

Category 2: A 15% differential would go to essential employees who, in the course of their duties, could come into contact or close proximity with a group of people with the virus.

Category 3: A 10% differential is for essential employees who have to report to their office to assist with the pandemic response.

According to the executive order, unclassified employees working at Adelup, along with agency directors and deputy directors, are excluded from the differential pay policy “except for such instances where assigned duties require an exposure level risk defined in Categories 1 or 2.”

“The COVID-19 response differential pay policy shall also include procedures to minimize the risk of further spreading COVID-19,” the order states.