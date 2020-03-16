Pay-Less adjusts hours of operation

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Pay-Less Markets will be adjusting their hours of operation.

Effective today all Pay-Less Markets’ store hours will be from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice. The reduced hours will help Pay-Less staff focus on deep cleaning and restocking the store shelves to ensure the health and safety of their customers, according to a store press release.

“In the spirit of Inafa’maolek (restoring harmony and order), Pay-Less remains committed to the health and safety of our employees and customers. It is our top priority," said Kathy Calvo, President of Pay-Less Markets. "It’s important for all of us to remain vigilant about our own health and wellness and to be patient and thoughtful of our neighbors and those who are concerned by the coronavirus outbreak, cold, flu and other illnesses.”

Pay-Less stores have increased the frequency of cleaning and the deployment of antibacterial hand sanitizers.

Calvo said the company is also working with their suppliers to maintain adequate inventory levels of products suggested by the CDC, to combat the virus.