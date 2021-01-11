Pay-Less Community Foundation holds food drive, donates to nonprofits

The Pay-Less Markets Community Foundation and Dickerson & Quinn presented a sixth set of food donations totaling $6,400 to Catholic Social Service, the foundation stated in a press release.

In response to the rising need for food in the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation hosted the COVID-19 Food Drive at all Pay-Less locations. The first part of the food drive was held from April 24 to June 30, 2020. Food donation boxes were placed at the front of the stores for customer donations of nonperishable food items. In addition, coin donation boxes were placed on counters at each register. With the help of the community and Pay-Less employee contributions, the foundation made three sets of food donations to the Archdiocese of Agana Ministry to the Homeless and to Salvation Army Family Services.

In order to continue its efforts, the foundation held the second part of the food drive from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020. Customers were again able donate through the coin boxes, and with its partners Dickerson & Quinn, the foundation was able to donate on Nov. 24 and Dec. 22 to Catholic Social Service. In total, the foundation donated $16,400 in food donations to the archdiocese, the Salvation Army and Catholic Social Service, according to the release.

"We are humbled by the opportunity to connect our Pay-Less customers, employees and vendors with our community in order to assist those most vulnerable especially during these challenging times," said Kathy Calvo, Pay-Less Markets president and CEO.

"Our combined efforts resulted in nourishing our island residents and assisting critical nonprofit organizations."