Many families on Guam continue to struggle to get the most basic necessity: food.

With more than 30,000 Guamanians either unemployed or working fewer hours in the current pandemic, what need already existed on island has increased.

Nonprofit organizations like Catholic Social Services have said requests for help have multiplied in the last few months, which means their stock of canned and dried goods is depleting more than usual. The organization, like others that provide food and other needs to those less fortunate in our community, the holidays often is a tougher time for many families and the reliance on organizations increases.

Pay-Less Markets Community Foundation is asking the community to continue to assist in their efforts to fight hunger. Up until Dec. 31, customers can support Catholic Social Services by donating coins into boxes upon checkout at any Pay-Less store. All proceeds from the COVID-19 Food Drive for the holidays will be used to purchase non-perishable goods to be donated to Catholic Social Services.

“As we begin the holiday season and are thankful for our many blessings, we also remember the hardship of countless others during this difficult time,” says Marie Benito, PMCF President. “The Pay-Less Community Foundation in conjunction with Pay-Less Markets would like to start the season off with a Holiday Food Drive to help the local pantry provide much needed food items to our community.”

The Pay-Less Markets Community Foundation focuses on providing opportunities for community organizations to better serve the residents of Guam. The foundation offers grant funding to eligible local organizations whose aim is to improve the quality of life on Guam and address significant gaps in the areas of health, education, social services, and the environment.