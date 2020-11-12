Pay-Less foundation supports mental health advocates

On Oct. 10, World Mental Health Day, the Pay-Less Markets Community Foundation launched the “Go Green for Mental Health” charity campaign to further support nonprofit organizations that are strong advocates for mental health intervention and recovery support.

Customers showed overwhelming support of these organizations with more than 42,000 reusable bags used in stores.

In turn, the foundation donated 10 cents per reusable bag usage.

“The ‘Go Green for Mental Health’ charity campaign accomplishes a dual goal. It promotes a sustainable island by encouraging reusable bags as well as supports the efforts of entities that help to lift up our island residents who are struggling,” stated Kathy Calvo, Pay-Less Markets president.

The Pay-Less Markets Community Foundation and Pay-Less Go Green Program presented a check of $5,000 to the “Go Green for Mental Health” beneficiaries – Victim Advocates Reaching Out, Sanctuary Inc., Gametime Inc., and Catholic Social Services' Alee Shelter for Women and Children. The beneficiaries said that they saw an alarming number of suicides occurring on the island. In August alone, someone on Guam died by suicide about every six days.

“During this period of uncertainty, it’s good to know that there are still organizations providing much-needed resources to vulnerable members of our society. We are proud to partner with them in the spirit of inafa' maolek. Payless Markets and the Pay-Less Community Foundation would like to thank our customers for their contributions in supporting several nonprofit organizations in our community,” stated Marie Benito, the foundation president.