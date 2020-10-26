Pay-Less launches online shopping

Pay-Less Markets, Guam’s largest local grocery store chain, has launched its online shopping with curbside pickup.

Shoppers can go to paylessmarkets.com or download the App on Google Play or the Apple Store. The online shopping feature allows customers to browse a wide selection of items ranging from fresh produce, meat, frozen foods, grocery, dairy, bakery, and liquor.

After the online order is placed, each customer is assigned a personal shopper. The personal shoppers are trained to choose the best quality products for their customer’s orders. At their scheduled pickup time, customers can park at the designated stall and pick up their order at Maite and Oka Pay-Less, daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

“Our team of personal shoppers are ready and committed to provide our ‘hafa adai’ Spirit to our online shopping community. Together, we promise to provide fresh quality products all packaged with care and topnotch service. This whole new shopping experience was crafted with our customers in the forefront of our mind,” says Joy Calvo, e-commerce manager of Pay-Less Markets.

As an introductory promotion, Pay-Less will waive the $5.95 service fee and provide free reusable bags for online orders placed from Monday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 1. “Now more than ever, a planned trip to your shopping destination is highly encouraged. The new Pay-Less online curbside pickup program will provide convenience and ease of shopping as an option for our customers.

This is the first in a series of upcoming e-commerce Pay-Less programs, and we are excited for our island to sign up and check it out,” stated Kathy R. Calvo, president and chief executive officer of Pay-Less Markets.