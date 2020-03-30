Pay-Less announced new precautionary measures that comply with the governor's social distancing directives aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The new policies are effective when the stores open at 5 a.m. on April 1.

Customers and employees must stay 6 feet apart during their shopping visit.

To help achieve this, the company sent out the following:

• Pay-Less recommends families send one person to shop. If this person must be accompanied by an individual, Pay-Less will only allow one additional person. If a parent must bring their child, the parent is asked to carefully monitor and stay with their child at all times.

• Pay-Less will control the number of customers who enter the store at any given time. Customer limits will be as follows:

- Maite (75)

- Micronesia Mall (75)

- Dededo (55)

- Yigo (55)

- Oka (50)

- Mangilao (30)

- Sinajana (25)

- Sumay (25)

• Pay-Less will not allow entry to customers who are experiencing respiratory illness, including fever or cough.

As additional safety precautions, Pay-Less will also be implementing the following COVID-19 policies.

• Pay-Less will require all customers to wear a face mask or protective face covering (i.e. bandanas, scarves, face shields) while shopping. "This precautionary measure is to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus," management states.

• Starting Wednesday, April 1, Pay-Less will temporarily suspend their Mission Zero Bags program. The company will be issuing out plastic bags on Wednesdays. If a customer brings in their reusable bag, Pay-Less asks that customers make sure that their bags are clean and sanitary.

"In addition to the increased frequency of cleaning in their store locations, Pay-Less has contracted Advance Management Inc. to disinfect all of their store locations on a nightly basis," management stated. "In the next few weeks, the stores will be installing a plexi-glass health guard shield at each register. These acrylic shields act as a protective screen between a customer and cashier so that any airborne droplets will be blocked from hitting the person on the other side."

Pay-Less had reduced their store hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to allow them to deep clean and restocking the store shelves to ensure the health and safety of their customers. There's also a designated “Golden Hour” for man'amkos from 5 to 6 a.m.

“Our ultimate concern is the safety of our customers and our employees. We thank all our customers for their patience and understanding, and we especially thank our employees for all their hard work and dedication,” Mike Benito, executive vice president of Pay-Less Markets, stated.

“As in past natural disasters, Pay-Less Markets, will continue to step up to the front line to serve our island community. New measures and policies are in place to ensure the health and safety of both our customers and employees. We are working with our suppliers to receive inventory as quickly as they are made available. We apologize for any inconvenience caused, as a result of the Coronavirus crisis. We are grateful to both our hard working employees and customers for your trust and loyalty. Thank you for your understanding as we will get through this together,” Kathy R. Calvo, president of Pay-Less Markets, stated.

See the press release in full below:

PAY-LESS MARKETS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL COVID-19 POLICIES

March 30, 2020, Hagåtña, Guam– In compliance with Executive Order No. 2020-04 and DPHSS

Guidance Memo 2020-01, Pay-Less Markets will be adjusting their COVID-19 policies.

Effective Wednesday, April 1st, at 5am, Pay-Less will be implementing the following precautionary measures that comply with the directives set forth by the Governor.

1.) Pay-Less will enforce social distancing measures by requiring that customers and employees stay 6 feet apart during their shopping visit. The company highly recommends that families send one member to do the shopping for them. If they must be accompanied by an individual, Pay-Less will only allow 1 additional person. If a parent must bring their child, we are requesting the parent to carefully monitor and stay with their child at all times.

2.) In order to further support social distancing, Pay-Less will control the number of customers who enter the store at any given time. Customer limits will be as follows: Maite (75), Micronesia Mall (75), Dededo (55), Yigo (55), Oka (50), Mangilao (30), Sinajana (25) and Sumay (25). Pay-Less Personnel will be assigned to each store to assist with the customer limits.

3.) Pay-Less will not allow entry to customers who are experiencing respiratory illness, including fever or cough.

As additional safety precautions, Pay-Less will also be implementing the following COVID-19 policies.

4.) Pay-Less will require ALL customers to wear a face mask or protective face covering (i.e. bandanas, scarves, face shields) while shopping. This precautionary measure is to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

5.) Starting Wednesday, April 1st, Pay-Less will temporarily suspend their Mission Zero Bags program. The company will be issuing out plastic bags on Wednesdays. If a customer brings in their reusable bag, Pay-Less asks that customers make sure that their bags are clean and sanitary.

In addition to the increased frequency of cleaning in their store locations, Pay-Less has contracted Advance Management Inc. to disinfect all of their store locations on a nightly basis. In the next few weeks, the stores will be installing a plexi-glass health guard shield at each register. These acrylic shields act as a protective screen between a customer and cashier so that any airborne droplets will be blocked from hitting the person on the other side.

Pay-Less has also reduced their store hours from 6am-10pm to focus on deep cleaning and restocking the store shelves to ensure the health and safety of their customers. A designated “Golden Hour” from 5am-6am

“Our ultimate concern is the safety of our customers and our employees. We thank all our customers for their patience and understanding, and we especially thank our employees for all their hard work and dedication,” says Mike Benito, Executive Vice President of Pay-Less Markets.

“As in past natural disasters, Pay-Less Markets, will continue to step up to the front line to serve our island community. New measures and policies are in place to ensure the health and safety of both our customers and employees. We are working with our suppliers to receive inventory as quickly as they are made available. We apologize for any inconvenience caused, as a result of the Coronavirus crisis. We are grateful to both our hard working employees and customers for your trust and loyalty. Thank you for your understanding as we will get through this together,” says Kathy R. Calvo, President of Pay-Less Markets.