After a year of renovation, the Micronesia Mall Pay-Less Supermarket location is officially open and customers shopping during Saturday's grand reopening event were thrilled to peruse the upgraded, 40,362-square-foot store.

August, a Dededo resident, stopped by the Pay-Less location and was in awe at the wider selection of products offered.

“It’s nice, it’s clean, it’s beautiful. I like all of the things that they have here. I think some of the items are premium that the other (locations) might not have. So they are out of stock right now, but they had diet root beer over there. It's pretty tasty, that’s one of the things I like,” August said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Prior to the renovations, the mall location was August’s destination of choice, out of convenience. It's the closest Pay-Less to his home.

“I live in Liguan so I had to get redirected to either Maite or Dededo, so this is very convenient. … Out of 10, (the convenience is) probably a 10. It’s a minute away from my house,” he said, as he purchased the items on his grocery list.

Lisa Ogo, another Pay-Less customer, was in the ice cream aisle when she shared what she thought of the new location.

“Wonderful. It works out for our schedule and it’s the things here, they are very organized. I think a lot of people are going to enjoy shopping and finding all that they need,” Ogo told The Guam Daily Post.

Pay-Less Supermarket staff were equally excited for the grand reopening, especially the chance it brought to welcome back customers.

“After almost 30 years at the Micronesia Mall location, this recent renovation is the most transforming, with the store entrance rotating 90 degrees and now facing Fatima Road. We look forward to providing our customers with a shopping experience that enhances your senses, provides value and satisfaction, and becomes home for all your grocery shopping needs. Maila halom,” said Kathy Calvo, Pay-Less Markets president and CEO.

With 40,362 square feet, the store boasts a wider variety of product offerings, and some exciting new features such as self-checkout, and products from The Guam Brewery, Infusion Coffee & Tea, Proof Bread Shop, Loco Bowlz Co., and Crumbs Artisan Bakery.

The grand reopening of Pay-Less was celebrated with in-store specials, giveaways, Chagi samplings, live entertainment, and the first 100 customers also received a free, reusable bag and plant courtesy of GPF Plant Nursery.