Pay raise session paused again

The Guam Legislature again paused the special session on the pay raise measure for government of Guam employees under the General Pay Plan, Bill 24-37.

The session was scheduled to continue at 2 p.m. Tuesday, after it was recessed Monday morning, but was delayed as lawmakers continued with an emergency session for a trio of measures intended to address sanitation and facilities issues at public schools.

When the Legislature did enter the special session Tuesday afternoon, a majority of lawmakers voted to recess until 2 p.m. Wednesday. They then continued with the emergency session.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who proposed the pay raise legislation, made repeated calls for special session Monday after the initial session was recessed that morning.

Lawmakers went in and out of special session, adjourning those sessions and continuing to proceed with the emergency session scheduled that afternoon, at times continuing with the emergency session past the call time for special sessions.

The governor's office stated in a release Monday night that lawmakers ignored the Organic Act of Guam.

"The Organic Act is clear that senators must address the matter before them in Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s call to session before convening another session of their own to consider any other legislation," Adelup stated. "Instead, lawmakers recessed the special session called by the governor for the purpose of considering separate matters in its own emergency session."

The governor's office called the action "inorganic," or in violation of the island's Organic Act, a violation of the separation of powers and "cannot be sustained."

"This is an obvious attempt to circumvent the governor’s clear authority under the Organic Act to call the Legislature to special session to consider only the matter specified in her call to special session," Adelup added in the release.

Leon Guerrero posited that certain lawmakers were avoiding a vote on the bill because they don't want to vote against it in public.

"I am calling on senators to vote on this bill. If they don’t think our hardworking employees deserve this pay adjustment, then they have every right to vote no. At least that way, the public knows where everyone really stands on this issue," the governor stated in the release.