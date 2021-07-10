Payday delayed for hundreds of interns in GovGuam summer program

More than half of the 668 interns in the Guam Department of Education 2021 Youth Employment Internship Program, which is federally funded, did not get paid on Friday.

And GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said part of the issue was the lack of time sheets from GDOE's partner agencies, where the interns are assigned to perform summer jobs.

The 288 interns for whom documentation was submitted got their paychecks Friday, he said.

There are about 380 who are waiting for their paperwork to be completed.

"Because these are federal funds, we have advised our partner agencies that we need the documentation, such as time sheets, to issue payment," Fernandez stated in a written response for comment. "We were able to validate and cut checks for 288 interns."

He added that GDOE has received additional documents that are being reviewed. GDOE is working with the Department of Youth Affairs, which is a partner in implementing the program.

"I anticipate that all interns will be paid no later than Tuesday next week if everything has been submitted," Fernandez said.

"There are 668 interns in the program and everyone is excited to have them. In fact, we had originally planned for 400," he added.

Interns are to be paid $350 per week over six weeks.

The program started on June 21 and continues through Aug. 13.

The program "aims to provide the island’s youth opportunities for positive development and valuable workforce experience needed to become responsible, productive, and contributing members of society," according to a June 10 press release from the governor's office.

"Placements will be based on career interest, proximity to the worksite, transportation, and worksite space availability, among other factors," the June 10 press release stated.