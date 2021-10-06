Merced Matagolai, 62, was in search of clothes and toys for her grandchildren, and she knew exactly where to go to find quality items at low prices.

"It's affordable. Even if it's second hand, they're in good condition," the grandmother of 27 said Tuesday, while looking through a variety of items at the Archdiocese of Agana's Ministry to the Homeless Thrift Store in Hagåtña.

Baby clothes sell for $1 apiece. With the holidays fast approaching, families can find good deals on used Christmas trees and decorations.

Proceeds from the store's sales are used to fund the ministry's programs, such as its soup kitchen, which provides meals to the homeless.

But there's much more to this thrift store.

Its Paying It Forward and Clothing the Homeless program has been helping countless numbers of homeless individuals as well as those who can barely afford to buy clothes or footwear for themselves or toys for their children.

Kiana Camacho, an employee at the thrift store, said any amount of donation, combined with other donations to the store, helps to provide a shirt, pants, shoes, toys or other basic household items to less fortunate individuals or families.

"Every amount helps," she said. "For every dollar or $3 or $10 people donate, that can help pay for the items that the homeless and less fortunate ones need."

Anyone can donate any amount, and may also choose to write a message to uplift, inspire or motivate the random recipient of the donation.

"Never give up and I pray you will find your calling in life. Be safe, healthy and happy always," one anonymous donor wrote.

Another donor's message reads, "Prayers for better days."

The anonymous donation slips with the uplifting messages are posted on a message board behind the cashier.

An individual in need can ask for any donation available to cover most or all of the items they need.

The thrift store also relies on the generosity of donors who come in to gift their new or used but still decent clothing, toys, school supplies and other household items, which are then sold at low prices.

'Happy to help out'

Maria Perez, a Sinajana resident, is among those who keep the thrift store and what it stands for, alive and strong.

"I went through my closets and my attic and I have an empty nest at home. My youngest son left so we are going through our things and donating it to the Archdiocese of Agana Ministry to the Homeless Thrift Store right here in Hagåtña," Perez said, as she unloaded the items from her car to the store. "I come here often to donate and I know these things can be used by others and I'm happy to help out."

Doris Royal, program director for the archdiocese's Ministry to the Homeless, said she's thankful for the generous donations of items and cash, which are then used to help others in need.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when many households were able to organize and clear out their rooms and closets, the thrift store received a lot of these donations, Royal said.

Cash donations for the Paying It Forward program have slowed a bit but Royal hopes things pick up again.

She said the thrift store is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Passing it on

Matagolai and her 8-year-old grandson Mason Quinata said they were happy to be able to find good items at the thrift store at low prices.

At the cash register, somebody else had already paid, in advance, for everything they picked.

To repay the kindness, Matagolai also donated cash and left a note for the next random customer who may avail of the Paying It Forward program: "Take care and hope things get better."