Payments questioned for new SSHS

While plans to rebuild Simon Sanchez High School are ongoing, some members of the Education Financial Supervisory Commission have questioned payments being made during the process. Commission member Carol Hinkle Sanchez asked why certain costs in the budget breakdown weren’t incorporated into the full amount.

“So, Simon Sanchez will take about three years to complete,” said Phil Toves, facilities manager with the Guam Department of Education. “In the meantime ... we’ve got kids still there, we’ve got to keep it safe and healthy for their occupancy.”

Toves said the department is not putting big-ticket items into that amount. Instead, he said, “we’re just kind of Band-Aiding as we go along, to try and run it until full construction is complete.”

According to Frank Cooper-Nurse, GDOE deputy superintendent of finance, the department is trying to finalize an exact start date for construction on the new high school.

“We’re still waiting for the revised bill,” Toves said. “That will iron out who’s responsible, who’s financing, and who’s owner. That’s in the works.”

Cooper-Nurse added that the legal team has reviewed the measure, along with the governor’s team, to clean up the legislative language and avoid another stalled procurement process.

“They’re going back and forth as to what’s the correct language, and then I think they’re also examining what would be the most efficient process given the state of where we’re at,” said Cooper-Nurse.

'This is the design work'

Sanchez then asked what the current year-to-date expenditure is for construction on the school, stating that monthly payments are being made although work has yet to begin.

“It’s at $249,000 that shows on the (Bureau of Budget and Management Research) report and your report, that there’s allocations being spent for construction," Sanchez said. "What is that amount for?”

Both Cooper-Nurse and Toves responded that the payment is for architectural and engineering design work.

“It’s a progress payment, ... and we’re just about toward the end of that,” said Toves.

Sanchez asked if this was an amount owed to the designers.

“Owed, as progress is completed,” said Toves. “Again, this is the design work.”

“You have design work that I’m assuming is already done, right?" Sanchez said. "Because you’re saying they’re waiting on construction to begin, and language. So why are we paying them to keep doing something they are not doing if the design work was already submitted?”

Close to complete

She said it still didn’t make sense, insisting there was no progress and nothing was being done.

“I believe we got the appropriation appeasement, but we had the architects work overtime, and the billing was such that it was staggered payment," said Cooper-Nurse. "So I don’t know what was the total – I can get you the total for what we paid (Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects) – but the way, like Phil said, it was progression and I think they’re close to complete, so there shouldn’t be any more hours' work to finalize it."

For clarification, Cooper-Nurse noted that once the work is fully ready for submission, the payments should be finished.

“It did take some time, there were some meetings, they had some back-and-forth," he said. "They did need to meet with our procurement and our superintendent and the stakeholders, gather that input, then do the final stages of closeout before they submit at 100%."