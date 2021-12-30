Guam Memorial Hospital staff accepted a donation of activity books from Clifford The Big Red Dog and PBS Guam on Tuesday.

The books are to be distributed to children at the hospital.

“PBS Guam not only leads in national children’s educational programming, but now PBS Guam champions our island’s distance learning TV programming, producing PBS University. PBS University is currently broadcasting its 5th season of the educational series with season 6 currently in production," Ina Carillo, general manager of PBS Guam, stated.

Clifford is a cartoon character and star of a PBS show. According to a press release, Clifford is an advocate for educational television and “wants to let everyone know that PBS Guam is an excellent and viable option for their children's entertainment.”

“PBS Guam broadcasts the best quality and most educational programs on television for kids. We make it our mission to go far beyond the family TV set or tablet to engage and inspire children to be ready and eager to learn,” Carillo stated.

According to the press release, the PBS Guam activity book was made possible by Dr. Shieh’s Office, Ordot Dental Clinic, Premier Dentistry, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Skyzone and Twinkles.