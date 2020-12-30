“Surviving COVID-19” is a PBS Guam television special highlighting those who played a critical role in the COVID-19 pandemic response, PBS Guam stated in a press release.

The year in review special program will premiere on PBS Guam, KGTF Channel 12 and on the YouTube page @PBSGuam at 8 p.m. today, Dec. 30, with a rebroadcast on Saturday, Jan. 2, also at 8 p.m.

"As we put the struggles of 2020 behind us, we are hopeful and offer a prayer of solidarity from our island’s most recognizable spiritual leaders of the Evangelical, Methodist, Seventh-day Adventist, Episcopal, Lutheran, and Catholic followers," the press release states. "Let us all come together in unity to remember our brothers and sisters that we have lost to COVID-19, the loved ones they left behind, and those who continue to struggle. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt our way of life but our Guamanians will continue to stay cautious of keeping themselves, family, friends, colleagues and neighbors safe."