PBS holds Clifford's Big Valentine Birthday Box fundraiser

Clifford the Big Red Dog is turning 59 on Valentine's Day.

PBS Guam is celebrating the beloved children's book character's birthday with a treat that doubles as a fundraising effort for the organization, which, in part, relies on grants and donations from private citizens to maintain its operations.

This year, PBS Guam Kids Club is selling Clifford's Big Valentine Birthday Box. The organization is inviting residents to help celebrate by purchasing a box and sharing it with the island's children.

The box will contain six ready-to-decorate cookies with all the toppings; supplies to create Valentine's Day cards; gifts from PBS Guam supporters will also have great stuff in the boxes. Boxes are currently available for purchase online and will be available for pickup on Feb. 11 and 12 at the PBS Guam Office in Mangilao.

Each box can be purchased online now through Jan. 31 at www.PBSGuam.org for $35. Each box comes with one PBS Guam Kids Club membership at no additional cost. For current PBS Kids Club members, a discount code has already been emailed. Boxes will contain enough supplies for two children to share.

There will also be an online contest for those who purchase a box to submit photos of their best-decorated cookie and their best handmade valentine card. Photos will be updated via the PBS Guam Facebook page and those online will choose the best cookie and are ia the pictures with the most "likes." The top five winners will get prizes from PBS Guam and its supporters.

"In this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are striving to show love and affection even from a distance and to promote creativity within our children," the organization stated. "So join us and show some love by purchasing a Clifford's Big Valentines Birthday Box for your family and friends."