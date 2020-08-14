PCOR 1 prompts Catholic schools to transition to distance learning

The Archdiocese of Agaña will close its school buildings and transition from holding classes on-site to teaching its students remotely through the Internet, according to a press release.

With Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announcing that she is placing the island on Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 (PCOR 1) as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, Guam’s Catholic schools will now shift to conducting distance learning for its students next week.

The Archdiocese’s Superintendent of Catholic Education, Juan Flores, met with school administrators Thursday to prepare their plan of action, the release states. The schools provided updates to their parents, guardians, families and students yesterday. They will continue to do so, especially in the transition to distance education.

The Office of Catholic emphasizes the importance of strong communication between parents/guardians and schools at this time.

Parents/guardians, please stay informed about your children’s school status and class instructions by accessing information on the official websites and Facebook sites of your child’s schools. Please check your e-mail as well.

Principals and teachers will also communicate to the parents and students in these different ways.