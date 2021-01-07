PCOR level could change 'in coming weeks'

The governor could change the island’s Pandemic Condition of Readiness level “in the coming weeks.”

“This does not preclude the lifting of restrictions, but we want to ensure that people do not let their guard down. Wear your masks, wash your hands and watch your distance,” said communications director Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero lowered the PCOR level in May 2020, from PCOR 1 to PCOR 2, which allowed for some businesses and government agencies to reopen. Further restrictions were lifted when the island was moved into PCOR 3 in July 2020. However, a month later in August, Guam saw a spike of cases as well as deaths that were linked to the novel coronavirus, prompting the governor to institute PCOR 1 and another round of restrictions. Guam has been in PCOR 1 since.

CAR Score and schools

The decision to shift the PCOR level would be subject to potential changes in the island’s COVID-19 Area Risk Score, Paco-San Agustin stated.

The CAR Score as of Wednesday night is 1.2 – more than double last week’s 0.5.

The increased score is a reminder that Guamanians can’t let their guard down, Paco-San Agustin later said.

The reopening of schools also is contingent on a continued low CAR Score, according to the governor’s Executive Order 2020-46. The order allows schools to resume in-person instruction effective Jan. 18. Public and private schools have begun preparations to welcome students to campus.

The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. The ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths.

21 new cases

On Wednesday, the Joint Information Center reported Guam has 21 new cases of COVID-19 out of 554 tests conducted Tuesday. Four cases were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel and was identified in quarantine.

The new cases bring the island's total count to 7,378. Guam has had 123 deaths. There are currently 110 people in active isolation and 7,145 who have completed isolation.

Eleven COVID-19 patients are in local civilian hospitals. Naval Hospital Guam has no patients with the virus that causes the respiratory illness.

Guam Memorial Hospital has 10 patients, with three in the intensive care unit, one of whom is on a ventilator.

Guam Regional Medical City, which hasn’t had a COVID-19 patient in about a week, has one COVID-19 patient who is not in the ICU and doesn’t require a ventilator.

Beware of vaccine scams

The Department of Public Health and Social Services advises the public of possible scams related to COVID-19 vaccines and Medicare.

Spokeswoman Janela Carrera said Guam hasn't had any reports of a scam; however, Medicare officials have released warnings to ensure people have the information they need to protect their personal information.

Medicare covers the COVID-19 vaccine, so there will be no cost to Medicare beneficiaries, the press release states. If anyone asks beneficiaries to share their Medicare Number or pay for access to the vaccine, it is likely a scam.

Here's what the public needs to know:

• You can't pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine.

• You can't pay to get early access to a vaccine.

• Don’t share your personal or financial information if someone calls, texts, or emails you promising access to the vaccine for a fee.

In addition:

• Be suspicious of anyone going door-to-door to offer free coronavirus or COVID-19 testing, supplies, treatments or vaccines. Ask for ID and make sure the individual(s) are employed by DPHSS first.

• Beware of providers offering other products, treatments or medicines to prevent the virus. Check with your health care provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment.

• Carefully review your Medicare Summary Notice (MSN) or Explanation of Benefits (EOB), looking for errors or claims for products or services that weren't received.

• Follow the instructions of your state or local government for other actions you should be taking in response to COVID-19.

Residents can learn more about Medicare coverage by visiting medicare.gov.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit cdc.gov or dphss.guam.gov.

If you come across a COVID-19 vaccine scam, contact the Guam Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) within the Division of Senior Citizens (DSC), DPHSS phone at (671) 735-7421 or (671) 735-7415, or via email: biba.SeniorCitizens@dphss.guam.gov.

Medicare counseling is available via phone calls on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.